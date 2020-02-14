Speed Date

Joe Dworetzky practiced law in Philadelphia for 35 years, first as a partner at Drinker Biddle and later at Hangley Aronchick. He served as City Solicitor under Mayor Ed Rendell, and for four years was a member of the School Reform Commission. He moved to San Francisco in 2011 and began a second career as a writer, illustrator and cartoonist.

He is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Journalism at Stanford. He was an Intern at the LA Times during the summer of 2019. His editorial cartoons appear regularly in The Stanford Daily and in the Peninsula Press. He can be reached at duret@stanford.edu.