JoAnne Costanza Woodruff was born on February 8, 1937 in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia. JoAnne was born into a close-knit Italian family, surrounded by siblings, aunts and uncles, and grandparents. Growing up, JoAnne was very involved with her niece and nephew, which reinforced her love of family and children. After graduation from Germantown High School, JoAnne worked at PSFS, in Center City.

JoAnne met her future husband Tom at a poker game at her house. She and “Woody” were engaged and once he completed his Army service in Europe, they were married, settling in Chestnut Hill.

JoAnne retired from the bank to raise her 4 children. She was a fixture at school events and field trips, yet still ensured that quality family time and home cooked meals were a constant. JoAnne was the coach of her daughter’s cheerleading squad, rooting for her sons’ football teams.

JoAnne’s heart was beyond big and her home always welcoming to family and friends who needed love, support, and delicious Italian cooking. In later years, JoAnne returned to work in accounting and administration, with many years at the Wissahickon Skating Club. She and Woody eventually became residents of Oreland. JoAnne enjoyed her bowling league, card club, girls’ weekends, watching the Phillies, and time spent with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren!

JoAnne passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 82. JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Russell Woodruff, Jr., her parents Ralph Raymond Costanza and Mary Costanza (nee Battavio), her siblings Ray, Eleanor, Edward, Dorothy, and David, and her daughter-in-law Donna Woodruff (nee Toomey). She is remembered with love and smiles by her daughter Gail Johnson (Gerald), son Raymond Woodruff (Laura), son Steven Woodruff (Annie Hermann), daughter Denise McLoughlin (E. Douglas); grandchildren Brooke Rive (William), Carly Johnson, Jake Woodruff, Kevin Doerner, Justin Doerner, and Tavish McLoughlin; great grandchildren Cameron Rive and Juliette Rive; sisters-in-law; and her many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM, at Our Mother of Consolation Church in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia.