Prince Charles’ principles of architecture and planning sound like Chestnut Hill

The book and an article on the subject 30 years apart.

by Patricia Cove

Very recently, the New York Times published an article entitled, “When the Prince of Wales Is Your Landlord.” Knowing that the news these days is heavy with royal intrigue, I was compelled to pull from my library shelf a book I had purchased way back in 1989. It was titled “A Vision of Britain,” and written by non-other than HRH the Prince of Wales. I had recently returned from my first trip to London and was still in amazement over the history and the architecture. And the prince’s book provided an unusual look into how he envisioned the built environment of Britain changing, and not in a good way.

I was surprised by the prince’s passion for architecture and more specifically how strongly he felt about how surroundings can directly affect one’s quality of life. Right from the start, the Prince acknowledges his lack of academic credentials related to architecture, design and planning, and expresses some hesitation about so adamantly decrying the destruction taking place in Britain, all in the name of progress. What is so remarkable about his book is that even after 30 years, the precepts the prince puts forth address everything from the “shear ugliness and mediocrity of commercial buildings” to the “dreariness of urban planning,” and offers a compilation of 10 Principles that, when properly considered in development planning, can not only positively affect the actual building, but also a person’s response to it.

He praises the many intricate features of historic buildings and states that, “When a man loses contact with the past, he loses his soul, and if we deny our architectural past, then our buildings also lose their souls.” It is these historic elements that provide a sense of belonging and a sense of order vital to our development as human beings. It is the built environment that can affect people and the lives that they live.

Even though the Prince’s focus is on Britain, the 10 Principles he lists are critical to the built environment everywhere and are even more relevant than they were 30 years ago. Which brings me to the recent article in the NY Times. Even though it is the prince’s sons that fill the news these days, the prince himself has been quietly addressing his concerns over the demise of historic architecture, the built environment and their relationship to the quality of life.

A planned residential community in the southwestern corner of England called Nansledan is inspired by Prince Charles’ philosophy on architecture and the environment, his support for traditional housing styles and sustainable development. The village is built as a pedestrian-friendly enclave, with shops, schools, plazas and nature reserves all within a walkable distance.

The community reflects his strong belief that quality of life is directly related to the environment. So if you are one that does not appreciate certain rules, like the color of your home, the design of the facades, or even the types of businesses to be considered, Nansledan might not be for you!

Prince Charles’ influence and the incorporation of his 10 Principles of Place, Hierarchy, Scale, Harmony, Enclosure, Materials, Decoration, Art, Signs and Light, and especially Community, are all reflected within the community of Nansledan. Realizing that Prince Charles had actually accomplished creating a village that encompasses his beliefs put me in mind of another builder and innovator – one much closer to home.

All we have to do is look around the streets of Chestnut Hill and the surrounding communities and we will see for ourselves the vision of a built environment that also utilizes those 10 Principles. It is the environment envisioned by George Woodward and his family. Are we lucky to have this environment and the quality of life we experience? You bet we are! Our only challenge now is to find a way to preserve them!

Patricia Cove is owner of Architectural Interiors and Design in Chestnut Hill, and Chairs the Historic District Advisory Committee of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy. She can be reached through her web site: www.patriciacove.com.