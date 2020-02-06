Greene Street Consignment men’s store to close this spring

The Greene Street men’s store.

By Pete Mazzaccaro

Shoppers and passersby might have noticed the large “For Lease” sign above the Greene Street Consignment men’s store, 8518 Germantown Ave. Turns out, the shop will close in the spring, possibly in March.

“We are opening a new store in Rittenhouse Square this spring, which is going to keep us very busy,” said store president Lynne Mastrilli. “With that in mind, we have decided to bring men’s to our headquarters location since it is just 15 minutes away in the hopes of retaining our fantastic customers.”

Greene Street has 10 locations in the Philadelphia area, both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Its headquarters store is on Rices Mill Road at Paxson Ave., in Wyncote, PA.

“We have loved serving the men of Chestnut Hill, but our model is not to have separate men’s locations,” Mastrilli said. “The issue has been that our women’s store is too small, so we could not properly integrate a men’s section.”

Mastrilli said she is looking for options to expand the current women’s store, which is just a few doors down from the men’s store at 8524 Germantown Ave. This would allow the company to offer both men’s and women’s clothing in Chestnut Hill.

Pete Mazzaccaro can be reached at 215-248-8802 or pete@chestnuthilllocal.com