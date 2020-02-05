Hospital pulls signage application

by Pete Mazzaccaro

After more than 50 neighborhood residents attended a public meeting and questioned a plan by Chestnut Hill Hospital to add numerous and larger signage to its campus, hospital officials said they had pulled their plans with the city.

In a letter to the Local this week the hospital’s director of public relations, Catherine Brzozowski, said local officials at Chestnut Hill Hospital were not aware of the application, which was made by the hospital’s parent company, Tower Health.

“As was stated at the start of the presentation, Chestnut Hill Hospital did not know a zoning request was sent to the city,” Brzozowski wrote. “We did not receive a letter from the representing attorney. We learned of the local DRC meeting in the CH Local. The Hospital would have recommended changes to the sign package given the opportunity.”

Because the plans have been pulled, the hospital’s signage will not be on the agenda of the Chestnut Hill Community Association’s February 6 meeting of the Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee as originally intended.

Brzozowski told the Local there are no current plans for new signs at the hospital at this time.

