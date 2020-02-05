Crime Report: One theft



The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 27, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Jan. 26. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. The complainant states that a man in his mid-20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans entered the store and took several bottles of alcohol. The incident was captured on the store’s security system. Taken was one bottle of Remy Martin valued at $36, one bottle of Hennessy valued at $37 and three bottles of Grey Goose Vodka valued at $99. The total value of all the items taken were $172.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.