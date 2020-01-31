Community Fund Appeal: You are the U in CommUnity

by Kathi Clayton and Susan Bray

Co-chairs, CHCA Annual Fund Appeal

The Chestnut Hill Community Association is in the midst of our Annual Appeal to raise funds for its initiatives and activities on behalf of the residents and neighbors.

We thank those neighbors and friends who have already contributed to the Appeal in response to our mailing in mid-November. The purpose of this letter is to ask more of you to donate. No amount is too small or too large!

As you know from reading this newspaper, The Community Association has begun a new and exciting CHCA membership initiative which includes a subscription to the Chestnut Hill Local and many new discounts and incentives to support local businesses and organizations. This Passport to the Chestnut Hill Experience is intended to increase membership in the CHCA and provide a wider readership with information about topics, activities, opportunities and issues pertinent to the entire community.

Why an Annual Appeal in addition to a membership fee?

Very few non-profit organizations can sustain themselves simply by membership fees alone. Funds raised by the Annual Appeal help cover the costs of the CHCA’s day to day functions, community projects and events. The CHCA is made up of an all-volunteer Board, a full time paid Executive Director and part-time Development Review Facilitator, Bookkeeper and Membership Coordinator. Many capable volunteers assist the Association throughout the year.

Our members are a diverse group of people with the common goal to develop and maintain a strong, vibrant community. Events where neighbors can meet and interact informally together are an important intangible benefit. These activities promote personal interaction and strengthen the social fabric of Chestnut Hill.

Growing A Strong Community Together

The CHCA is the convening registered community organization for Chestnut Hill and is the voice representing the community to the city of Philadelphia regarding development, land use planning, zoning, and residents’ views and concerns. In this regard, we recently started a monthly column in the Chestnut Hill Local to provide timely information on these important topics to the community.

The Annual Appeal supplements operating expenses associated with the CHCA’s outreach to the community. A few examples are monthly community development meetings, forums such as Meet the Candidates Night, the Annual Dinner Meeting, programs and events with community partners: The Chestnut Hill Conservancy, Woodmere Art Museum, Chestnut Hill Hospital, the Chestnut Hill Business Association, Chestnut Hill College and others.

Contributions to the Annual Appeal also help support many of our events: Circle of Trees Holiday Gathering, Pastorius Park Free Summer Concerts, Friday Night Movies Under the Stars, The Community Holiday Parade and the Hoops Madness Tournament.

Again, we thank all who have contributed to date. We ask other residents and friends of Chestnut Hill to please donate. The strength of the community actually does depend on your financial support. You can make a tax-deductible donation by going to chestnuthill.org or mail a check to CHCA 8434 Germantown Ave. Phila. PA 19118.