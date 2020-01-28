Mt. Airy Personal trainer makes debut in film “CHAAW” starring film with Bernnadette Stanis

by Sue Ann Rybak

Mika’il Abdul-Karim, 49, owner of Diverse Body Sculpturing, Inc., 7224 Germantown Ave. in Mt. Airy, will make his film debut when he appears in Eric Orr’s film “CHAAW” later this year.

If the film is picked up by one of the prestigious film festivals that is.

The film, “CHAAW,” was nominated for Best Script at the 2019 New Vision International Film Festival and won the 2019 Award for Feature Screenplay at the Los Angles Film Awards. It was also nominated for Honorable Mention: Feature Script Award in the 2019 Florence Film Awards.

Orr, who is actor, writer and producer, was cast in his first film acting role in “Philadelphia,” the 1993 legal drama film starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. “Philadelphia was one of the first Hollywood movies to deal with HIV/AIDS, homosexuality and homophobia.

In 2018, Orr, now 34, played the role of press/reporter in “Creed 2,” with Michael B. Jordan, Wood Harris and Tessa Thompson.

Orr, of Hatfield, N.J., said the film “CHAAW” stars Bernadette Standis, best known for her role as Thelma from “Good Times” and Jimmy Walker who played JJ Evans on “Good Times.” Other members of the cast include rappers Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie.

Unfortunately, because Orr is still in the process of shooting the film, he could not discuss the film in detail. Although, he did tell the Local it was “basically a Christmas story,” and involves “multiple stories dealing with victims of injustice.”

In the scene shot at Diverse Body Sculpting, Inc., which Abdul-Karim helped write, Orr said Stanis, who plays Aunt Thelma, is recommended to see a trainer. Abdul-Karim is cast as the trainer.

Abdul-Karim said acting has always been a hobby and as a personal trainer he “loves pushing people to their apex.” He said in the scene Thelma, who suffers from anxiety and depression has difficulty focusing.

“I am motivating her to get through the workout,” he said. “I am pushing her and letting her know we’ll get through it together.

“You are going to love the scene when you see it.”

Filming for CHAAW is not expected to be done until early Spring 2020.