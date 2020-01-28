Mount swimmers churn past Wissahickon, 104-80

by Tom Utescher

The Mount St. Joseph Academy swim team captured its fifth straight victory last Thursday afternoon, topping the Trojans of Wissahickon High School, 104-80, despite choosing to forego any team points in the last of the 12 events.

Although a Magic quartet actually put up the fastest time in the final race, the 4 x 400 meter relay, Wissahickon was the official winner. The Trojans also had individual winners in the butterfly and in the diving competition, but the Mount placed first everywhere else.

The Magic traditionally start their season by facing a North Penn High School team that always seems to be one of the best in the region. After opening with a loss to the Maidens, the Mounties bounced back to win a non-league meet at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, then took down three league rivals in the AACA (Athletic Association of Catholic Academies), Merion Mercy, Nazareth, and Gwynedd Mercy.

Lacking a pool of its own, the Mount still manages to attract a number of good young swimmers each year, and athletes from each grade helped propel the Magic to victory at Wissahickon.

In the 50 freestyle, senior Kristen O’Conner (25.17 seconds) led an MSJ sweep of the top three places that included junior Sydney McKernan and freshman Molly Brennan. McKernan, who won the back stroke later on (1:00.91), helped the Mount get off to a strong start with a win in the 200 yard medley relay (1:52.10), She led off, and was followed by junior MaryKate Leonard, O’Connor, and senior Holly Householder.

Leonard racked up victories in the individual medley (2:11.26) and in the breast stroke (1:09.48).

Householder snagged third place in the 100 freestyle race, which was won by Mount St. Joe freshman Amanda Conti (54.80). The ninth-grader also placed third in the IM.

Wissahickon displayed good depth in the two longer freestyle events, but Magic junior Maggie Mikalic ended up winning both the 200 (1:57.65) and the 500 (5:13.70) while the Trojans took the next two places in each race.

The two individual victories for the host Trojans were achieved by Katie Sapozhnikov in the butterfly (59.19) and by Tess Klugherz in the diving competition. MSJ freshman Anna Grace Johnson was runner-up in the diving, while in the fly second and third place went to the Mount’s O’Connor and sophomore Maura Scanlon.

In addition, Scanlon was the runner-up in the back stroke behind McKernan, and at the start of the meet in the medley relay she led off for the third-place Mountie quartet that included sophomore Grace Yaegel, senior Sara Collins, and Brennan, the freshman.

Many of the individual Mount St. Joseph standouts also appeared in the free style relays. The victory in the 200 (1:41.23) went to Conti, Householder, O’Connor, and Mikalic, and in second place were freshman Kathryn Sponseller, senior Mae Sweeney, Brennan, and sophomore Lauren O’Malley.

Just before the final event, the 400 free relay, the Magic stopped accepting team points and swam on an “exhibition” basis. While a Wissahickon foursome was the official winner in 3:44.77, an unofficial time of 3:40.60 was recorded by Leonard, Conti, Scanlon, and Mikalic of Mount St