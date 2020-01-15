Crime Report, Jan. 16: One robbery

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Jan. 6. Robbery on the 300 block of East Gravers Lane. A man told police that an unknown offender approached him at the train station on the 300 block of East Gravers Lane and said, “Give me your money.” The man told the offender that he didn’t have any, and the robber proceeded to go through the man’s pockets telling him “not to do anything stupid” while holding onto to his waistband. The offender took an empty Apple AirPods case and the man’s phone and fled westbound on Gravers Lane. He threw the complaint’s phone on the tracks. Police transported complaint to Northwest District Detectives.

Summary: One crime for the week – one robbery

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.