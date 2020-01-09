Youth golf foundation director next at Rotary speaker series

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7:30 a.m., the Rotary Club of Chestnut Hill will continue its speaker series. Bill Hyndman, executive director of The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, will talk about his work with The First Tee, a youth development organization that “instills life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.” The organization’s goal is not to teach all kids to become expert golfers, but to teach all the kids essential life skills so they can become good and active citizens in their community.

Hyndman has been involved with The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia since 2015. The youth development organization serves over 25,000 kids in the Philadelphia area and is in 76 elementary schools and youth serve organizations. It runs two public golf courses – the John F. Bryne Golf Course and the Walnut Lane Golf Course, the program that Hyndman will focus his talk on.

Hyndman is a 12-year Army veteran who served as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot, company commander and personnel officer in the prestigious 82nd Airborne Division. He received his senior aviator wings, parachutist badge, air assault badge and earned the Venezuelan jump wings. He commanded an aviation detachment in the Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia, that supported the United Nations, monitoring the border between Macedonia and Serbia. While he was an aviation company commander, he deployed his company to Panama for Operation New Horizons.

Hyndman received three Meritorious Service Medals during his time in service. One of these was for his actions while on the site of a civilian plane crash when he attended high-altitude training in Eagle, Colorado. In 2003, he was named the New Jersey National Guard’s Aviator of the Year.

After transitioning from the military, he joined Comcast where he served as Area General Manager for the Philadelphia cable operation, overseeing a $300 million operation with 290 employees. He later joined Comcast University to lead Technical Operations Learning and Development.

He grew up playing in golf events in The First Tee’s predecessor organization, the GPSGA. He holds the GPSGA Scholastic tournament low score record of 67, which was posted at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in 1988.

Hyndman graduated Magna cum Laude and was a distinguished military graduate from the University of Richmond, where he played on the Division I golf team. He is a member of the Germantown Academy Athletic Hall of Fame and a church elder at the Forest Grove Presbyterian Church. He is an avid golfer and skier who has a passion for vintage car restorations. He is married and has two sons and lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The Rotary Speaker Series talks take place at Chestnut Hill Presbyterian Church, 8855 Germantown Ave. Talks begin at 7:30. All are welcome. Attendance is free.