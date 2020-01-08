Crime Report: One theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Jan. 3. Theft from the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue on Jan. 3. Police were flagged down at Germantown and Evergreen in reference to an offender taking items from a clothing store on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue. The offender was stopped, the items were recovered and returned to the store. The offender was arrested at the scene. Taken were five winter hats and three winter scarfs. The total value of all the items taken was $190.

Summary: one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.