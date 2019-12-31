Police: Man arrested for flashing four 11-year-old children in Wyndmoor

Police photos of Christian Aristizabal, who was arrested on Dec. 13 for allegedly exposing himself to children in Wyndmoor.

Police arrested a North Wales man after he allegedly exposed himself to four 11-year-old children in Wyndmoor earlier this month.

According to Detective Corporal Michael Pitkow of the Springfield Police, at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 13 in front of 909 E. Willow Grove Ave. in Wyndmoor, a white male was reported flashing children.

Wyndmoor resident Jay Overcash contacted the Springfield Township Police Department after he received an email from the Springfield Township School District notifying parents that a man was reported exposing himself on the 900 block of East Willow Grove Avenue.

“As a parent, I felt compelled to reach out to the police and let them know I have sophisticated security cameras installed on the property,” he said.

Overcash talked to Detective Stephen Craig and gave him the security company’s contact information. He applauded the police for their quick work in making the arrest.

Pitkow said police were able to use the surveillance video at the site to identify the man as Christian Aristizabal, 22, of the 400 block of Washington Avenue in North Wales Borough. Police arrested him at his home and charged him with indecent exposure, contact with minor regarding open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Aristizabal is currently being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he is waiting his preliminary hearing on Jan. 2, 2020.