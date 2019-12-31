Crime Report: one robbery, 5 thefts, and four thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from December 16 to December 30, 2019.

Please note this week’s crime report includes last week and this week’s crime report.

Dec. 16. A man said that his apartment was undergoing renovations and an unknown person took $210 worth of change from inside his apartment. The man told police that several contractors had access to his apartment for renovations. He added that the building staff is aware of the theft. The total value of the theft was $210.

Dec. 18. Robbery at 8000 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Complainant stated that an unknown black male removed candy from shelves. The man then told the manager “I will shoot you” while his hand was in his jacket. A gun was not seen, only implied.

Dec. 18. Theft on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 11:03 a.m. Complaint stated the listed offender booked a room at the Chestnut Hill Hotel and stated (a known) male took the following items: one safe, one clock radio. The total value of the items is $700.

Dec. 19. Theft on the unit block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 2 p.m. The complaint states that a former employee of the store came in and took $10 in cash from the register. The offender stated, “I am owed this!” and then walked out of the store.

Dec. 20. Theft on the 7900 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. A man said he left his clothes in a community washing machine. When he returned a half hour later all of his clothes were missing.

Dec. 20. Theft on the 7700 Crittenden Street at approximately noon. Complaint told police that an unknown female took a box of fish oil and a case of soap worth $196, placed them in a garbage can and wheeled it out of the store.

Dec. 21. Theft from auto on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman states that she parked her vehicle on Valley Green Road around 2:15 p.m. She returned about 3:15 p.m. and noticed that her rear driver’s side window was broken and $100 missing from her purse.

Dec. 25. Theft from auto on the unit block of West Evergreen Avenue. A man told police that he parked his unlocked black Ford Explorer at the following location at approximately 1:45 p.m. When he returned at 3 p.m., he found numerous items missing from his vehicle.

Dec. 28. Theft from auto on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police that she parked her car at Valley Green Road. When she returned, she noticed that her passenger side window was broken out. The following items were taken from inside the vehicle: one leather jacket and one debit card. The total value of items taken is $50.

Dec. 29. Theft from auto on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A man told police that he parked his blue, 2014, VW, Jetta at Valley Green Road at approximately 8:55 a.m. When he returned at approximately 9:24 a.m., he noticed that the passenger side front window was smashed out and several items were removed from the vehicle: one iPhone 5S and one driver’s license. The total value of the theft is approximately $450.

Summary: 10 crimes for two weeks – one robbery, five thefts, and four thefts from autos

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.