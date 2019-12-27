James H. Jones, Sr., of Lafayette Hill, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Hospital. He was 91 years old. “Jimmie”, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 2, 1928 to the late Ralph F. Jones, Sr. and Edna (née Holden) Jones. He was the husband to the late Margaret “Peggy Joe” (née Bulis) Jones and is survived by his second wife, Marcia (née Bowen) Jones. Jim attended and graduated from the University of West Virginia where he earned his undergraduate degree and then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an F-94 combat pilot. He then attended Duke University and earned his PhD in chemistry and worked at Merck Sharp & Dohme in a career that spanned about forty years as a senior research chemist. He has numerous patents. Jim was a talented, all-around athlete and loved playing sports. He held 7 national doubles squash titles, and was an excellent golfer and a competitive tennis player. In addition to his wife Marcia, Jim is survived by his sons: James H. Jones, Jr. (Donna) and David L. Jones as well as his two grandsons. Jim is predeceased by his brother, Ralph Jones, Jr. and is survived by his niece Amy Holden Jones and his nephew Ralph Jones III. He is survived also by his step children: Robert Bowen (Nancy), Karri Bowen-Poole (Don), and Melinda Dempsey (Tom) as well as ten step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. A memorial service for Jim will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the church at the above address. Family services are entrusted under the care of Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc. 215-659-2000.