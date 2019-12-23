GFS earns quick decision over Solebury in dual meet

by Tom Utescher

In their busy pre-holiday dual meet schedule, the Tigers sophomore Dante Billups (top) moved up from his normal weight class to compete at 170 lbs. in the Solebury meet. (Photo by Tom Utescher)rs junior Max Orenstein took a 4-1 lead in points before notching a pin 40 seconds into the action. The home team’s lead grew to 18-9 when senior Javier Carmona matted his man with one minute elapsed at 138 lbs.

Before long, the Tigers’ lead had doubled, at 36-9. The Spartans forfeited at 145 lbs. to GFS senior Jake Moss, and they handed over another six points at 160 to a second 12th-grader, Liem Kleitz.

In between, junior Noah Rudick took the mat at 152 lbs. and piled up a 9-2 lead in points during the opening round. Starting on top in the second period, he turned his guest and pinned him with 1:22 still remaining.

GFS sophomore Dante Billups, who can get down to wrestle at 152 when necessary, stepped up to compete in the 170 lb. class. He fell behind 8-0 over the first two periods, but then avoided giving up a major decision by scoring a takedown late in the third round for an 8-2 final.

This regular decision closed up the team score a little to 36-12, and the final margin was locked in at 18 points when GFS forfeited at 182 lbs. and neither team sent out anyone in the three highest weight classes.

In an exhibition match featuring two female wrestlers, Germantown Friends junior Cella Reeser completed a takedown and pin in less than 30 seconds.