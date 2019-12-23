Crime Report: One robbery, five thefts and one theft from auto





The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from December 16 to December 22 , 2019.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Dec. 16. A resident of the 7700 block of Stenton Avenuemade a theft report at the 14th District’s headquarters. He stated that his apartment was undergoing renovations, and an unknown person took $210 worth of change from inside his apartment. The man told police that several contractors have access to his apartment for renovations. He added that the building staff is aware of the theft. The total value of the theft was $210.

Dec. 18. Robbery at 8000 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Complainant stated that a man removed candy from shelves and told the manager “I will shoot you” while his hand was in his jacket. A gun was not seen, only implied.

Dec. 18. Theft on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 11:03 a.m. A man who booked a room at the Chestnut Hill Hotel was reported to have taken the following items: one safe and one clock radio. The total value of the items is $700.

Dec. 19. Theft on the unit block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 2 p.m. A former employee of the store returned and took $10 in cash from the register. The offender stated, “I am owed this!” and then walked out of the store.

Dec. 20. Theft on the 7900 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. A man said he left his clothes in the washing machine and when he returned a half hour later all of his clothes were missing.

Dec. 20. Theft on the 7700 Crittenden Street at approximately noon. Complaint told police that a woman took a box of fish oil and a case of soap ($196.49 value) and placed them in a garbage can. The offender then wheeled the garbage can out of the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Dec. 21. Theft from auto on the unit block of Valley Green Road. The complaint states that she parked her vehicle on Valley Green Road around 2:15 p.m. She returned about 3:15 p.m. and noticed that her rear driver’s side window was broken out and $100 was missing from her purse.

Summary: Seven crimes for the week – one robbery, five thefts and one theft from auto

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.