Whitemarsh Foundation to host winter birding event

On Feb. 29, 2020, the Whitemarsh Foundation will be partnering with the Chestnut Hill Community Association on an exclusive member event – Winter Birding at the Dixon Meadow Preserve. This CHCA member only event will be facilitated by Ruth Anne Pfeffer and include a 45-minute presentation followed by a guided tour through the meadow. More information and registration can be found on the CHCA’s website.

Established in 2001, the Whitemarsh Foundation is dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the Whitemarsh Valley and furthering open space education and preservation. Since its’ inception the Foundation has preserved and now manages more than 185 acres of open space in Whitemarsh Township and was instrumental in the preservation of an additional 250 acres of Erdenheim Farm.

The Dixon Meadow Preserve was created in 2011. The 14-acre nature preserve uses best meadow management practices and includes 40 species of native trees and 15 species of native shrubs including six varieties of native grasses and wildflower mixes. The meadow preserve has attracted more than 150 species of birds and is widely enjoyed by the public.

As part of its mission, the Whitemarsh Foundation has partnered with community organizations in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties such as Whitemarsh Township, William Jeannes Memorial Library, Morris Arboretum, Natural Lands Trust, Awbury Arboretum, Independent Cottage Schools, and the Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association, to provide educational or preservation activities.

In 2016, the restored 19th-century historically significant farmhouse “Dixon Meadow House,” named for Edith Dixon, was formally dedicated and now serves as a learning center for preserve and meadow management and the headquarters of the Whitemarsh Foundation.

Visit the Whitemarsh Foundation’s website for more information about the organization and its work.