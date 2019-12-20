Mary Collias (nee Marcolina), age 86, on Dec. 11, 2019. Mary was born in Chestnut Hill, PA. Daughter to Giuseppe and Italia, sister to Helen Henry and Alberta Milovsky. She graduated Jenks Academy for the Arts and Germantown High School. After high school, she was working as an accountant at Thomas Jefferson Hospital when a colleague suggested she apply to the United States State Department. He said they were looking for people who spoke a foreign language. Mary spoke Italian. Mary was offered a position in the State Department and asked if she would travel overseas with Foreign Service. As she was single, Mary said YES. Her first embassy post was Pakistan in 1965. She was posted in eight foreign countries throughout her 30 years career with the State Department. The countries were Pakistan, Iran, Somalia, Vietnam, Panama, Thailand, France and Brussels. Mary was predeceased by her husband John Collias and had no children. At retirement she received the John Jacob Rogers Award for outstanding service to the department and the nation. The award was presented by Jim Baker (U.S. Secretary of State). Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Friday, Dec. 20th at 9AM. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Artman Benevolent Care Fund, 7002 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. (Jacob F. Ruth)