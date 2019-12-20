GFS musicians selected to sing with National Honors Choir

Six Germantown Friends School choral students were accepted to participate in the American Choral Director’s Association All-East Honor Choir.

Ava Charlot Lazi, Henry Farnham, Walden Green and Cella Reser were selected to participate in the Senior High Honor Choir. These singers will join other students in grades 10 through 12 in Rochester, New York, at the ACDA Eastern Division Conference from March 4 to 7. The ensemble will be conducted by Dr. Edith Copley, regents’ professor and director of choral studies at Northern Arizona University. All four singers are members of the GFS choir and chorus.

In addition, Ethan Jih-Cook and Andrew Moss were selected to participate in the Junior High School Honor Choir, comprised of students in grades seven through nine. This ensemble will be conducted by Dr. Lynnel Joy Jenkins, artistic director of the Princeton Girlchoir. Ethan and Andrew both participate in the GFS Chorus.

The finest high school and undergraduate singers from Maine to Virginia high school and undergraduate singers were selected by submitting multiple recordings consisting of vocalises, a repertoire excerpt and a prepared solo.

“The Honor Choirs at ACDA’s regional and national conferences are made up of extremely talented singers that have been selected during a rigorous audition process,” said ACDA Executive Director Tim Sharp. “Competition to be in one of those choirs is tough, and being selected is a testament to the students and their teachers. We work hard to make that experience both educational and one that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Founded in 1959, ACDA is a nonprofit music-education organization whose mission is to inspire excellence in choral music through education, performance, composition, and advocacy.