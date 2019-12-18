Staples closed on Dec. 13 due to fire

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Staples on 7700 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill was closed for one day on Dec. 13 due to fire and smoke damage.

According to the police report, first responders arrived at Staples at approximately 9:30 a.m. That report stated that the fire was an arson, however, a representative from the Philadelphia Fire Department was reluctant on Monday, Dec. 16 to use the term and said the fire was still being investigated.

“Firefighters found items on a display stand had been set on fire,” Philadelphia Fire Department communications director Kathy Matheson said in an email. “They removed the display stand from the store and extinguished the fire; members also used equipment to blow smoke out of the building. The incident was placed under control at 9:54 a.m.”

There were no injuries reported.

The Chestnut Hill Business Association sent an email to members around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 stating that they received a report of an arson and vandalism at the Staples.

“Last week, an individual came in during business hours who vandalized part of the store by knocking down shelves of inventory and pouring water on merchandise,” the email read. “This morning, an individual entered the store during regular business hours and set fire to a merchandise display.”

The CHBA email said the organization would provide additional details if any were released.

Sue Ann Rybak can be reached at sueann@chestnuthilllocal.com or 215-248-8804.