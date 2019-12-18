Crime Report: One burglary, one theft and one possible arson

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from December 10 to December 16, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Dec. 13. Arson or other on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. A fire inside a bin and multiple office supplies and the carpet was burned. The fire marshal’s office said it was still actively investigating the fire and would not confirm it was arson at the time of publication.

Dec. 15. Theft on the 100 block of West Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 11:45 a.m. The complaint states that an unknown person removed a house key that was hidden inside a bush outside the house.

Dec. 15. Burglary forced entry on the 8000 block of Crefeld Street at approximately 3 a.m. A man told police that he awoke and noticed that the windows on his rear door were broken out. Also, he observed small pry marks on the door. No entry was made into the home. The man estimates that the offender caused $400 in damage to his house.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.