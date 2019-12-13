Tips to have a stress-free holiday

by Sue Ann Rybak

Almost everyone would agree that the holidays are a stressful time of year. In fact, the words holidays and havoc almost seem intertwined. With that in mind, the Local has a few tips that will help make the holidays less stressful.

The Local talked to Chestnut Hill-based psychiatrist Jonathan Beatty, M.D., to get some tips on how people can relieve holiday stress.

“I think the first thing to consider is ‘what do the holidays mean to you?’” he said.

He said that, historically, the purpose is to bring people together to celebrate some type of religious devotion.

“If you can focus on the purpose of the holiday and remove yourself from the commercialization of those holidays, which I think is where a lot of the stress comes from, it will help,” Beatty said.

He said for some families, “even the representation of opening presents” on commercials is unrealistic, because not every family has the financial resources to provide such a “cookie cutter experience.” He said many times families don’t have extra funds because they were forced to spend money on unexpected necessities throughout the year.

Another important thing to remember, he said was that even in the best of families there are going to be conflicts.

“Conflicts arise when everybody falls back into their family of origin so to speak,” Beatty said. “Rather than being the parent of their child, they are the child of their parent.”

He said it can be easy for people “to fall back into those old roles and old patterns [of behavior] when everybody comes back together again.”

“Benjamin Franklin used to say, ‘Fish and visitors both stink after three days.’” Beatty said. “Recognize that it’s going to become stressful.”

He suggests planning ahead, asking for help, and having an exit strategy.

One of the most important things is to simply take care of yourself by eating healthy, trying to get seven to eight hours sleep a night and carving out personal time.

While it may seem impossible, my advice is to choose one thing and stick to that day. Don’t skip that yoga class or walk even if you have to go shopping. It’s okay to say “No” to that holiday get together to get some rest. Consider it a gift to yourself.