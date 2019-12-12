Dr. Dianne S. Salter, Ph.D., Esquire died on October 11, 2019, with her husband, Dr. Melvin L. Rogers and her son, Daniel Salter Rogers by her side. Dr. Salter was born in Trenton, New Jersey and moved to Philadelphia 45 years ago. Dianne lived a life dedicated to family, professional excellence and service in the fields of psychology and law. Dianne earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies, Adelphi University in Garden City, New York and her Doctor of Jurisprudence at Rutgers Law School in Camden, New Jersey. Dianne served on a variety of boards of directors and boards of trustees for example: the American Psychological Assn.; Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation; PennPsyPAC; Philadelphia Society of Clinical Psychologists (PSC)); Human Services Center of PSCP; Family Service Assn. of Bucks County; and the Wagner Free Institute of Science. In addition, she was particularly committed to the Delaware Valley Assn. of Black Psychologists where she served in various posts over many years. Other passions included supporting the interests of children, the Women’s Law Project and professional ethics in all of her service affiliations. Dianne also shared her wisdom in the classroom as Adjunct faculty, Graduate School of Education, University of Pennsylvania, and in print. Her list of publications is as varied and extensive as her areas of interest and talents. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Melvin L Rogers, Ph.D., son, Daniel Salter Rogers, and sister Beatrice R. Salter, Ph.D. Memorial donations may be made to the Wagner Free Institute of Science, the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation, Jefferson Health Homecare, or Chestnut Hill Hospital.