Achieving your New Year’s Resolution? We are here to help!

by John Derr

It’s that time of year when many of us will partake in that annual rite of contracting with ourselves to engage in some manner of self-improvement we call the New Year’s resolution.

We use these weeks leading up to the end of the current year to plan and mentally prepare to either start a new positive habit (i.e., running, eating healthy, helping the poor) or discontinue an old bad habit (i.e., avoiding exercise, overindulging, hurting the poor) commencing with the start of the new year. Psyching ourselves up with more intestinal fortitude and self-discipline than it takes to sit through an entire Eagles-Dolphins game, we will continue to be our better selves for the rest of our lives or until about mid-February, whichever comes first.

Making a New Year’s resolution is a worthwhile endeavor, but unfortunately, according to a survey reported on Inc.com earlier this year, though 60% of Americans make a New Year’s resolution, less than 50% of them actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8% accomplish them. Is it possible that the resolution of those 8% was to make no resolution? The survey does not say.

The survey does, however, tell us the most popular resolutions involve improving one’s health: eating healthy, losing weight, exercising more, quitting smoking. Saving money is the next most mentioned category for resolutions followed by learning a new skill or hobby, reading more, finding a new job and drinking less. (The last two are separate items, though one could read it another way just by adding the words “this time” to the end of the sentence.)

So just because the notion of making a New Year’s resolution appears to be a futile ritual except for those 8% of 60% of us, should we give up the practice altogether? Of course not! Have you given up on the Eagles this season? They could still turn it around and win the Super Bowl. It’s not over! Okay, maybe not the best example.

Instead of foregoing a New Year’s resolution, why not read about how to pick an achievable and worthwhile goal and the best ways to see it all the way through. The Dec. 26 issue of the Chestnut Hill Local will be our first ever New Year’s resolution edition, with articles that will explore this topic, advertisements from local companies who specialize in helping individuals better themselves in a variety of ways and will also contain the resolutions of some notable individuals in the area.

We would like you to participate as well and improve your chances of achieving your New Year’s resolution by doing so. Many experts on the subject of achieving New Year’s resolutions include telling others about your goal as an important step in fulfilling your aspirations. They say that telling friends and family creates a sense of accountability.

This is true and I can prove it. On Saturday morning I told my wife I would bring the Christmas decorations up from the basement. At lunchtime, I had still not brought the Christmas decorations up from the basement. She said, “I thought you were going to bring the Christmas decorations up from the basement.”

“Yes. Yes. Right after lunch,” I replied.

While I was relaxing watching a college football game, my wife came into the family room and asked, “Did you bring the Christmas decorations up from the basement?”

“Does it look like I brought the Christmas decorations up from the basement?” I countered with genuine curiosity.

“Well, you said you would bring them up after you were finished eating,” she graciously reminded me.

“At halftime,” I updated her.

This went on throughout the afternoon and I appreciated her efforts to hold me accountable to my goal of retrieving the Christmas decorations from the basement, which I did before dinner was on the table, as per her ultimatum.

So if telling a friend or family member will keep you accountable to reach your stated goal, how much more so would publishing your New Year’s resolution in the newspaper? That is commitment. Letting the whole community know you plan to exercise or stop hurting the poor will keep you honest to that aspiration.

If you will send us your New Year’s resolution, we will likely publish it in the Dec. 26 Local, and the whole community can help you achieve your goal. We may even check in with you from time to time throughout the year to see how you are progressing.

I know we may get no one brave enough to publish his or her New Year’s resolution, but I hope you all will. Just email your resolution to us at john@chestnuthilllocal.com. Please include your name, telephone number and email address. If you have a headshot of yourself that you can upload, that would be great as well. You can also mail everything to us at Resolutions c/o Chestnut Hill Local, 8434 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118. The deadline is Dec. 19.

Wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2020!