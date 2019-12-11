Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and three thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Dec. 2. Theft on the 300 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A said she had the offender watch for her dog while she was caring for her newborn baby. Now the offender will not return her dog to her. The dog is a Pomeranian and is valued at $1,500.

Dec. 2. Theft on the 400 block of East Abington Avenue. The complainant states that her aunt died on Nov. 25. Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, the complainant said personal property worth approximately $20,000 has gone missing.

Dec. 3. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street. A woman told police an unknown person entered her vehicle through the passenger side window and stole $8 cash from inside. She also found the lock on the front passenger’s broken.

Dec. 7. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue. A man told police he parked his silver Toyota Prius at the listed location at 1 p.m. and returned at 4 p.m. to find the rear window smashed and numerous items taken.

Dec. 10. Theft on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. The complaint stated that sometime over the past five months, five tech “ROVER” devices went missing from the clinical laboratory department.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicles and three thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.