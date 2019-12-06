Chestnut Hill Hospital receives quality achievement award

(From left): John Scanlon, Chief Medical Officer, Lee Jablow, MD, Chair/Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Melissa Leach, MSN, Stroke & Chest Pain Program Coordinator, Scott Friend, VP & Chief Quality Officer, Privacy & Compliance Officer, and Timothy Marks, MSN, VP and Chief Nursing Officer.

Chestnut Hill Hospital received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“Chestnut Hill Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” says Melissa Leach, MSN, RN, stroke and chest pain coordinator, Chestnut Hill Hospital. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”




