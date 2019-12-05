Louis W. Dante, age 94, on November 29, 2019 of Chestnut Hill. Beloved husband of the late Jane F . (nee Gavaghan). Devoted father of Patricia A. Schneider (Robert) and Mary Louise Hughes (Donald); loving grandfather of Christina Schneider Hemm (Ryan), Kevin Hughes (Rose), Steven Schneider, and Jane Hughes. Lou was born on October 20th, 1925, the 4th of 6 children born to Antonio and Mary Dante. He attended Springfield Twp. High School, class of ’43, and served in the US Army after graduation. He was a dedicated member of Our Mother of Consolation parish from the 1940’s up to the time of his death. He had a strong faith which guided him throughout his life. His strong work ethic was instilled by his parents, who immigrated to the US from Italy. Starting at age 10, he worked as a shoe shine boy at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. He continued to work there as he grew older, rising from caddy to bartender to maître‘d, assistant manager and eventually, club manager. Over the years, he was instrumental in hiring many young Chestnut Hill residents for the club, as dishwashers, busboys, waiters, waitresses and bartenders. He was a member of the Club Managers’ Association, serving on the board in various capacities over the years. Leaving the Philadelphia Cricket Club after 50 years, he worked at Philadelphia Country Club as well as Germantown Cricket Club until being hired by North Hills Country Club. He spent his retirement years there as a bartender for over 20 years. A diagnosis of dementia caused Lou to retire from a job he loved. He loved spending time with his family, playing golf, taking day trips to the casinos and smoking a good cigar. Lou and Jane were known to be the first ones on the dance floor at parties. He loved his daily walks along the Avenue, saying hello to various friends. His neighbors could always count on him to be the first one to shovel snow and rake leaves. Over the years, people would comment how happy he was and how he always brought a smile with him wherever he went. The many caregivers that met Lou over the last few years all commented that he was one of their favorite patients. His bright smile and jolly laugh would make their work so much easier. He will be missed by many, especially his family. Relatives and friends may call at Jacob F . Ruth’s, 8413 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5th 6:30-8:30PM. A visitation will also be held Friday, Dec. 6th, 9AM at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. Funeral Mass 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106 or Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Rd., Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.