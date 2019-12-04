Letters, Dec. 5: Wizard of Oz and Springfield coverage

A preview of Quintessence’s ‘Wizard of Oz’

Intelligence, love and courage is how they deal with wickedness in the merry old land of Oz – with a healthy measure of music, song and dance, too! I saw a preview of Quintessence Theater’s production of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz,” which officially opens this Thursday. It’s positively, absolutely, undeniably good.

The innovative production is so engaging that it seemed almost cruel that the Munchkins didn’t invite us to sing along, even just a smidgen, with “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead” in the first act or “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” at curtain call, especially since there were more than a few munchkins among us, some in costume. I bet the glittery, little good witch – or was she a Dorothy? – who spun around excitedly on her toes in the lobby before the house opened felt the same way.

Brian Rudnick

Chestnut Hill

Happy for Springfield coverage

I’m delighted to see the Local now covering the Springfield Board of Commissioners’ meetings. It’s been such a loss since the Springfield Sun disappeared. Thanks for stepping in, and for making our local government process more transparent.

I’ve lived in Springfield Township for 13 years, and I know it’s a well-run municipality. But broader public visibility of the decision-making process is always a good thing, and that’s what you’re doing.

Joy Bergey

Flourtown

Editor’s Note: The coverage of Springfield Township is due in thanks to township resident and Local reader Betsy Wallace, who will be taking notes monthly for the Local.