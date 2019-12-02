Germantown Community Basketball Tournament to bring together student-athletes for 30th year

The Germantown Community Basketball Tournament will be celebrating its 30th anniversary of connecting students and neighbors through a shared love of basketball and athletics. The community is invited to come watch the tournament and cheer on local student-athletes on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Germantown Friends School’s Scattergood Gym on 31 W. Coulter St.

This Germantown tradition has taken place annually since its inception in 1989 and features exciting out-of-league matchups between squads whose schedules would never otherwise intersect. Saturday will conclude with the annual presentation of the Germantown Community Service Award, which recognizes community leaders who live the mission of the tournament, bringing people together and supporting Germantown in meaningful ways.

This year, the school will honor the founders of the Danny Rumph Foundation: Sharif Hansford, Mike Morak and Justin Scott. The Foundation brings awareness to sudden cardiac arrest, providing screenings for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and donating automated defibrillators to community recreational facilities.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. All funds from the ticket sales support the GFS Community Basketball and Enrichment Program, a summer camp that focuses on skill-building both on the basketball court and in the classroom. In honor of the tournament’s 30th anniversary and the CBE’s 50th year, GFS has set a goal of raising enough funds to support 10 campers this summer.

Tournament Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 6:

• 3:30 p.m. (Girls) – Roxborough vs. Parkway Northwest

• 5 p.m. (Boys) – Simon Gratz vs. Parkway Northwest

• 6:30 p.m. (Girls) – GFS vs. Bodine

• 8:00 p.m. (Boys) – GFS vs. Bodine

Saturday, Dec. 7:

• 12 p.m. (Girls) – Consolation Game

• 1:30 p.m. (Boys) – Consolation Game

• 3 p.m. (Girls) – Championship Game

• 4:30 p.m. – Germantown Community Service Award Presentation

• 5 p.m. (Boys) – Championship Game