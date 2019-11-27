Margaret A. Trudeau (nee McDevitt), on November 18, 2019. Graduate of Little Flower HS Class of 1941, and longtime resident of W. Gravers Lane, Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late Clarence E. Trudeau, of Toronto. Daughter of the late James and Nora McDevitt. Sister of the late Ellen T. McDevitt and the late Mary T. Devlin of Roslyn, PA. Survived by Frank Devlin (Marty), John Devlin (Pati), Charles Devlin (Maryann), Mary McCaffrey (Michael), and Kathleen Pinto (Charles). Relatives and friends may call at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111, Monday, Nov. 25th at 10AM. Funeral Mass 10:30AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Cecilia Church would be appreciated. (Jacob F. Ruth)