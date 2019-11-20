Letters, Nov. 21: Apology and artistic support

An apology

I’d like to apologize to the Chestnut Hill Local. I chose to submit a story for the Kids Edition that wasn’t mine. I have tarnished your reputation as a credible source. It was not my intent to hurt others with my actions, and I sincerely apologize for entangling the paper and the school into my mistake. With the help of the administration, my teachers and my family, I will work to learn from this mistake in order to grow.

David Robinson

SCH Class of 2020

Thanks for artistic support

On behalf of the Artists ‘n’ Arts Project, a nonprofit designed to bring the arts to people of all ages, from all walks of life through local workshops and performances, I would like to thank the Chestnut Hill Local for the timely article written by Barbara Sherf on our “Building Bridges Fundraiser” held last week at the old historic Wheel Pump Inn. In addition, I would like to thank all of those who bought tickets, auction donors, community members who volunteer and the genuinely good people of our community that continue to believe in our vision and mission through their support.

While we are still doing the numbers, it appears we raised more than $3,500 in our first annual fundraiser at the Inn, now home to BQ Basement Systems, Inc. Most of the monies raised will go directly to our programming. Owner Brian Quinn and his staff all worked hard and, through sponsorship, made our fundraiser a success.

We would be remiss if we didn’t also thank Dr. Susan Bray, Ellen O’Neil, the Bray Family Foundation and Beatrice Pitcairn, along with Dan and Amanda Helwig of Dan Helwig Realtors for their continuing support.

Since our mission is to also support local artists, we felt strongly about paying our musical partners, Michelle Miller, Rushmika Iyer and Aaron Fitzgerald, and thank them for bringing the place alive. We are also grateful to Karen Phelps, owner of Scarlet Begonia’s, for using her voice as our auctioneer, ticket seller and more.

The building block interactive table sponsored by Artworks by Anthe added to the fun by actually building bridges. The winning bridge was constructed by Lauren Keffenberger and Matthew McCrudden for their creative interpretation.

We anticipate this will be to be only the first of our annual fundraisers at the Inn to benefit the AnA Project, and we look forward to bringing more into the fold so we can spread joy through the arts.

Heading toward the new year, it is time for the AnA Project to fill some board positions, so if any of your readers love party planning, have office skills or just want to spread joy through their art, we are all ears.

For more information, please call 215-233-3916, email artsnartistsproject@gmail.com or go to AnAProjectUSA.org and fill out a volunteer form.

Anthe Capitan-Valais

Executive Director and owner of Artworks by Anthe

Flourtown