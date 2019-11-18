CHYSC boys’ soccer goes undefeated

The CHYSC 2007 Boys Blue Lightning ended their season undefeated with a record of 10-0. From the top, left to right: Coaches Robert Lamb, Nick Gomez, Amato Sanita and Head Coach Tommy McLaughlin. Middle row: Narayana Weld, Chenzi McLoyd, Willie Lamb, Ronnie Dukes, Luke Sanita, Dylan Burns and Sayer McLaughlin. Bottom row: Loucas Abreu, Michael Mellor, August Russell, Zach Greenblatt, Oliver Gomez, Casey Felter and Trevor Zuercher. Not pictured: Caleb Ng, Brady Clayton, Teddy Helgerson and Charlie Raven.