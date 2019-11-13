Pressured by girlfriend, actor now in ‘mental asylum’

by Rita Charleston

Two English gentlemen discuss various topics in the news, the past and old friends. Two women of a certain age talk about the weather and ill-fitting shoes. A young man doesn’t say very much. Rather, he seems obsessed with lifting and moving chairs. But where are these people exactly? Could it be a resort or a small hotel somewhere? Or might it be some sort of facility where they are all residents? Get to know these people as their exact location is only revealed gradually in David Storey’s “Home,” presented by the Drama Group Nov. 15-30.

Robert Bauer directs this play that first appeared in London in 1970 and was nominated for multiple Tony Awards. “Home” is set in a mental asylum,” although this fact is only revealed gradually as the story progresses. The five characters include seemingly benign Harry, highly opinionated Jack, cynical Marjorie and flirtatious Kathleen.

As they interact, we come to realize their delusions and pretensions are similar to those of people living in a supposedly normal society. In the Drama Group’s production, Vince Raffaele, who plays Alfred and is making his Drama Group debut at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown with this show, takes on the role of the young man intent upon moving chairs around the stage.

“In this play, nobody knows where they are, and that includes the audience and the actors as well,” Raffaele said. “A few of the characters give us an idea of where they think they are, but the audience doesn’t know for sure. There are some obvious issues, but in general we characters are just trying to make it through each day.

“My character is a former wrestler and is one of the most interesting characters I’ve ever played. He is definitely an introvert and likes organization, but he can’t quite communicate with the others as much as he would like to.”

Originally from Northeast Philly, Raffaele, who now lives in Jenkintown, has proven himself very capable of communicating. “Back in Bishop McDevitt High School (in Wyncote) I had a girlfriend who pressured me to be in a show with her so that we’d be able to spend more time together. But I wasn’t the least bit interested,” the 27-year-old Raffaele remembers. “I was busy with many other things, but eventually I gave in and agreed to do a show.”

That first show was “Scrooge, The Musical,” and oddly enough the experience was a happy one that changed his mind about acting. Eventually the couple broke up, but by that time Raffaele had caught the acting bug to the point that when he moved on to Shipppensburg University, he majored in Interdisciplinary Communications with a concentration in theater.

Today, some of his recent work includes performances at Allens Lane and Steel River Playhouse, as well as in several independent and student films.

When he’s not on stage, Raffaele works on his recently started entertainment business where, among other things, he teaches Laughter Yoga, a modern exercise introducing his clients to prolonged voluntary laughter.

“It is based on the fact that laughter is the best medicine,” the young actor/teaching artist said. “I teach it mainly at various assisted living facilities, senior centers, nursing homes, some schools and so on. Laughter has many benefits, and it creates an overall feeling of wellness.”

Raffaele admits it may have taken him awhile to find himself, “but today I know I’ve never been happier than when I’m on a stage. I know I always want to be versatile, engage an audience and take them on a journey. I’ve worked hard since I was about 18, and I think I’m good at what I do. I take classes and continue to work on my craft. I strive to be better, and I believe there’s always something more I can learn.”

The Drama Group performs at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, 6001 Germantown Ave. Tickets for each performance may be purchased at the door or by visiting their website.