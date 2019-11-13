General election results: Bass wins easy re-election

With one independent challenger and no Republican opponent, Cindy Bass easily secured a third term as 8th District Councilperson in last week’s election.

Bass received 24,784 total votes for an 81% victory. Her independent challenger, Greg Paulmier, managed to get 5,814 votes for a total of 19%.

Concerning Council-at-Large seats, the big story was Kendra Brooks who, running as a part of the Working Families Party, was voted in as the first independent councilperson in modern Philadelphia history. She secured 5% of the total votes with 55,599, which was good for sixth-most out of the seven candidates that were voted in. Nicholas O’Rourke, another Working Families candidate who the Local interviewed just before the election, was the ninth overall vote-getter, falling less than 7,000 votes shy of a Council seat.

The top five vote-getters were all Democrats, with Helen Gym’s 187,161 votes leading the pack. David Oh was the only Republican to be voted in as an at-large candidate, with his 49,700 votes good for 4%. Oh will rejoin 10th District Councilperson and Minority Leader Brian O’Neill as the only two Republicans on the Council, as incumbent Al Taubenberger fell less than 6,000 votes shy of reelection.

Incumbent mayor Jim Kenney also won a second and final term, as he secured 213,390 votes for an 80% win. Billy Ciancaglini, his Republican opponent, got 52,537 votes for a total of 20%. – Brendan Sample