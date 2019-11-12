NFA varsity football wins CAL championship title

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy’s varsity football team won the Catholic Academy League championship on Nov. 9 at La Salle College High School. The NFA Bears bested the Holy Child School at Rosemont, 13-0, to win its fifth CAL title in six years. The Bears went 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming against Rosemont earlier this season.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game since Rosemont was the one school that beat us, 21-13,” said Coach Jim Rockenbach. “It was probably the hardest game of the season, but our players did an amazing job. I’m so proud of our student-athletes this season. They played with dedication and pride all year.”