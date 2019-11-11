The Falls of Schuylkill Library, 3501 Midvale Ave. in East Falls, welcomes your book donations for their annual Autumn Book Sale on Nov. 16. Select from thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, and children’s materials for just $10 a bag. There will be a public preview on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. with books priced at $1 each. Books remaining after the sale will be given away free on Monday, Nov. 18 (12 – 6 p.m.) and Tuesday, Nov. 19 (10 – 5 p.m.) The Autumn Book Sale raises funds for library materials and programs. If you require a book pickup, contact Wendy Moody, Book Sale Chair, at wmoodyw@aol.com or 215-840-4213.

(Ed. note: A post in last week’s Local erroneously listed the sale date as Nov. 13.)