Marjorie Dearnley Helmetag, 100, of Bryn Mawr, PA died peacefully on October 8 at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr. She was born August 1919 to the late Charles Edwin Dearnley and the late Margaret L. Dearnley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Helmetag Jr., her brothers, Charles E. Dearnley Jr. and James L. Dearnley and her sister, Elizabeth Wolfe. A lifetime Philadelphia area resident, she graduated from Germantown Friends School and Wellesley College. A lifelong member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, she enjoyed golf, squash and tennis. She loved art was a docent at the Philadelphia Art Museum. She is survived by her three sons: Carl Helmetag III of Riverside, RI, Peter E. Helmetag of Pawlet, VT and Roger Keith Helmetag of New York, NY. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Kita Murdock of Boulder, CO, Mollie McDonald of Weaverville, NC, Kaija Benson of Minneapolis, MN, Carly Helmetag of Somerville, MA, Will Helmetag of Denver, CO and Max Helmetag of Santa Barbara, CA and five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to her caregivers and staff at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr which was her home for many years. Memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund for the Beaumont staff: BRSI – In Memory of Marjorie Helmetag Scholarship, Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N Ithan Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. A memorial service will be held November 16th at 4pm at Beaumont.