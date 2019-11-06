Crime Report: One burglary, one aggravated assault, two thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Oct. 27. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. An employee for the Wine & Spirit store said a person took two bottles of alcohol without paying. The items were two expensive whiskey bottles worth a total of $518.38.

Oct. 28. Aggravated assault on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 8 p.m. A delivery driver for Mario’s pizza said he delivered food to a woman who became irate and accused him of being rude. The woman and two men followed the driver back to Market Square Shopping Center and the woman sprayed him with pepper spray before fleeing the scene.

Oct. 28. Burglary forced entry on the 7800 block of Ardleigh Street. A man told police that the listed items were removed from his home: one copper pipe and water meter valued at $10,250. The man’s home is currently under construction, and the items have been replaced. The crime occurred on Sept. 25 at 1 a.m.

Oct. 28. Theft on the 8000 block of Roanoke Street at approximately 8:07 p.m. The woman told police that the following items were taken out of her rental car by an unknown offender: one HP laptop and one messenger bag. The items are valued at $1,250.

Oct. 30. Theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police that at approximately 2:21 p.m., a woman took her black pocketbook containing a checkbook and miscellaneous credit cards and left. The thief used the credit cards to make purchases at Acme.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – one burglary forced entry, one aggravated assault, two thefts and one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.