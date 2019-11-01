Right at Home provides services for seniors and disabled adults

The following is a sponsored local business profile that ran in this week’s Local.

As your mom or dad begins to demonstrate the effects of aging, you and other family members often feel the need to help with everyday tasks that are now challenging. This can include things like meal preparation, laundry and housekeeping as well as aging effects you hadn’t anticipated.

Caring for an aging relative can take its toll and can change family dynamics. Trying to provide care for a loved one can become highly stressful – whether you live next door or a thousand miles away.

If you need help, you are not alone. Right at Home provides Personal Care/Companion services for thousands of families across the nation just like yours.

The first step to getting the help your loved one deserves and your family needs is as simple as picking up your phone and giving us a call. From the point of initial contact through the assignment of a caregiver, the needs of your loved one is our top priority. We begin with a basic needs assessment. Following that, we set up an in-home visit with your family including your loved one, where we can gather additional information and answer any questions.

We then develop a Customized Care Plan specific to your loved one’s needs. This lifts the physical burden and a large portion of the emotional stress that family members often experience when they personally cannot meet the needs of their loved one.

Once the plan is agreed upon, we begin our search for the right person to provide the services. We take the following factors into consideration: the services needed, your loved one’s interests and personality, and our caregiver’s prior experience. It’s very important that the client, the caregiver and the family members are compatible. Every Right at Home caregiver goes through an extensive interview process, including background checks. Once hired, caregivers are trained to ensure that they can deliver best-in-class services and care. All Right at Home caregivers are bonded and insured.

Local Right at Home team members stay in touch with caregivers to ensure things are going well. They also make supervisory visits to the homes of those who are receiving services.

Locally, Right at Home Chestnut Hill is owned by Veronica Fraser. Veronica earned her graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and has extensive healthcare knowledge with over 35 years’ experience in the industry. She retired from Penn Medicine in 2012 as Director of Patient Services, after dedicating 21 years to various Patient Access roles.

If you find yourself in a position where you and/or your family members need help caring for a senior or a disabled adult, give Veronica a call at 267-437-4017. She and the Right at Home team will find a solution that improves the quality of life for you and your loved one.