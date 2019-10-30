Letters, Oct. 31: Road rage and stage star

Avoiding road rage

I enjoyed your article in today’s edition of the Local regarding road rage you experienced when coming out of driveway from Andorra Shopping Center last Sunday (“How do you deal with road rage on N.W. Philly street,” Oct. 24). I just want to give you an additional tip which I learned few years back when I took a refresher driving course for seniors like us given by local chapter of AARP.

The teacher emphasized that when exiting from a driveway looking out left and right when exiting is not enough. The crazy driver incident you experienced could have been avoided if you look three times because a fast driving driver could reach the driveway in a split second. Since taking this useful course, I have always looked at left, right and left again to make sure the coast is clear. Try it next time so you could avoid the road rage that you experienced.

FYI, this AARP safe driving course is given often in many places in Northwest Philadelphia. Next one is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 at the Presbyterian Church, 8855 Germantown Ave., 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. You have to take a two-day course if taking it for the first time. Call AARP at 800-569-1658 for additional dates and locations.

Another benefit of taking this AARP course is that most insurance companies give 5-10% discounts on car insurance after completing this course. After completing the two-day course, one has to take a refresher one-day, fourhour course every three years to continue to get this discount.

Chuck Gupta

Blue Bell

Stage star is a Mt. Airy native

I very much enjoyed your article about the actor Bryan Anthony Wilson (“One-time factory worker now stage star, Barrymore winner,” Oct. 24), who is performing solo in “Looking over the President’s Shoulder” at the Act 2 Playhouse in Ambler.

The article states that Bryan was born in Philly but lives in New Jersey. I’m not sure if you were aware of it, but Bryan actually grew up in Mt Airy and went to Holy Cross for grade school in the ‘60s and ‘70s. (His brothers, Christopher and Jonathan, were in my class.)

Thanks for the heads up about the play. I’ll be sure to head up to Ambler to see it and say hi to Bryan.

Rich McIlhenny