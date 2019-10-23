SLIDESHOW: Witches and Wizards Weekend 2019

It was a glorious Saturday for attendees of its annual Witches & Wizards weekend in Chestnut Hill. The weekend began Friday, Oct. 18, with a pub crawl and continued on Saturday with a day of fun and festivities. Thousands of visitors took part in dozens of activities, all while shopping and dining on Germantown Avenue. Off the Avenue, a crowd of costumed fun runners lined up on St. Martin’s Lane for the Wizarding Fun Run and 5K.

The weekend coincided with Harry Potter activities at Chestnut Hill College that included the school’s Brotherly Cup Quidditch tournament and its popular Harry Potter Academic Conference.

(Photos by Brian Rudnick)