SLIDESHOW: 200 attend Black & White Gala

The Chestnut Hill Community Association partied in 1920s “speakeasy” style on Saturday during the organization’s annual Black & White Gala fundraiser. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dancing courtesy of the 10-piece Rich Posmontier Ensemble. A raffle capped the fundraising activities in a spacious tent set on the front lawn of the Chestnut Hill Hospital, a main sponsor of the event.

More than 200 tickets were sold to the event, which serves as one of the CHCA’s main fundraisers. Gala proceeds will be used to fund community events, advocacy efforts and other volunteer projects managed by the CHCA.

(Photos by Steve Feistel)