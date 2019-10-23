One-time factory worker now stage star and Barrymore winner

by Rita Charleston

When Alonzo Fields accepted a job as a butler at the White House in 1931, his plan was to work there for the winter. That winter lasted 21 years. Fields is forced by the Depression to give up his dream of becoming an opera singer and accept the job at the White House, where he quickly was appointed Chief Butler.

“Looking Over the President’s Shoulder” by James Still is told from the perspective of the Chief Butler, who served four U.S. Presidents and their families – Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower – as well as their many famous guests, including Winston Churchill, Marion Anderson, the king and queen of England and many, many more.

David Bradley directs this current production at Ambler’s Act II Playhouse. Starring Brian Anthony Wilson in the title role, the one-man show runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 17.

“It’s a beautiful story,” Wilson said. “I did it 10 years ago at the Hedgerow Theater, and it’s interesting to revisit it years later. I spoke with James Still, who updated the story in 2018. So I think it’s almost the same as it was but with a few minor changes. It’s a play that includes gorgeous writing and gorgeous music.”

As a professional actor for many years, Wilson admits that doing a one-man show is more difficult than having other actors to play off of.

“I try to do things that scare me, and this one scared me. I think that’s why I like the challenge. But this show is perhaps a bit easier than some others because I can relate to Fields. I started out as a singer at Freedom Theater, and I sing in the show, although I’m not an opera singer. I’m also a father with a daughter, so there are several things to which I can relate.”

But part of his job, he explained, is to make the character come alive, whether he bears any kind of resemblance or not.

“It’s like a puzzle when you’re trying to figure out a character. I played a murderer. A child molester. That’s part of the beauty of becoming an actor. You try to figure out how a character moves and why this person says or does what he does. For this show, I also purchased Alonzo’s book to help me. And if you can’t figure out who the character is and what makes him tick, then you ought to get a different job.”

Wilson, 59, who was born in Philly but now lives in New Jersey with his wife Greer Richardson, teaches education at La Salle University. With the factory he worked in shutting down and moving out of town, one day Wilson wandered into Freedom Theatre and decided to take singing lessons. He soon discovered, however, that all students were required to take acting lessons as well.

“I had no choice, and one day, just two weeks after I started, they put me in a play. Not because I was that good but because they needed a body. But I learned pretty quickly from that experience because the stage puts you there in front of a live audience so you get to test your craft immediately. Today I consider myself blessed to have been able to pursue this career full-time as well as just receiving a Barrymore award for ‘Gem of the Ocean.’ It’s all been pretty wonderful.”

Now shooting a film called “Shimmer,” Wilson enjoys many film, TV and theater credits, but said if he could only do one thing, it would be theater.

“Film and TV pay more, but there’s nothing like telling a story from beginning to end and having a live audience respond to it”

Act II is located at 56 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler. For tickets, call 215-654-0200.