Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of West Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m. A man told police that he parked his car at the listed location while his daughter was at field hockey practice. The man told police he left his vehicle unlocked, and an unknown person entered his vehicle. The man told police the thief took his wallet and his key fob. The following items were removed from the vehicle: one wallet, credit cards, one driver’s license and one key fob. The total value of items taken is $300.

Oct. 19. Theft from vehicle on the 7600 block of Valley Green Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two separate complainants state that while their vehicles were parked at the above location between the hours of 12:45 p.m. and 4:14 p.m., unknown person(s) broke their front passenger windows and took numerous valuables.

Oct. 19. Theft from the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 3 p.m. A woman told police she stored medication in a hospital cart, and now it is missing. The cart was secured and would have required a key to open.

Summary: Three crimes this week – two thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.