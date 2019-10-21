Mount cross country cruises at AACA meet, retains title

by Tom Utescher

In 2018, Mount St. Joseph won the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies cross country championship by seven points over runner-up Villa Maria Academy. Last Tuesday at Bucks County’s Tyler State Park, the Magic repeated as champion in a convincing manner.

Placing their top three runners among the first eight finishers overall and getting all five of their scorers into the top 15, the Mounties captured the 2019 title with 43 team points, while second-place Nazareth Academy scored 66 points and Villa Maria beat out Villa Joseph Marie for third place, 101 to 106.

The Mount’s top runner from 2018 graduated, but the Magic added new members to the team who made an impact. Freshman Maggie Murphy quickly became the squad’s number one runner this fall, and she spearheaded the MSJ effort at last week’s AACA meet by coming in third overall. Sophomore Mary McGrory, who had not run cross country as a freshman, placed fifth last Tuesday, while senior Lauren Ehnow, a four-year veteran on the team, came in eighth.

MSJ’s team scoring was completed when juniors Annie Lemelin and Olivia Millevoi placed 12th and 15th, respectively. At that stage, none of the other schools had had more than two runners finish the race. The other two Mount varsity competitors were freshman Anne Kitching (23rd) and senior Bridget Orr (27th).

The Magic had reason to be confident heading into the AACA championships. They’d lost their first league dual meet to Nazareth, but then had scored better than the Pandas at several large invitational meets later on. The Mounties also won the rest of their league dual meets.

“The loss to Nazareth at the beginning was sort of a wake-up call,” related longtime head coach Kitty McClernand. “After that, they got stronger and stronger with each meet.”

Murphy was an experienced grade school runner who quickly became the team’s lead runner, and Ehnow, Lemelin and Millevoi were all veteran runners who had all scored in several AACA championship meets before. McGrory was new to the sport, but gradually found her footing.

“I put her in the Paul Short Invitational [the expansive annual meet at Lehigh University in early October] because we were able to enter 10 runners there,” McClernand said. “She did pretty well, and she’s been coming on strong ever since then.”

Villa Joseph Marie freshman Meredith Glunz won last week’s AACA race in 19 minutes and 30 seconds, with Gwynedd Mercy junior Kelly Murray coming in second in 19:45 and the Mount’s Murphy placing third in 19:52. After Nazareth number one Ella Verello, a sophomore, finished fourth in 20:24, McGrory took fifth for the Magic in 20:40.

Sixth and seventh went to athletes from Gwynedd and Villa Joe, then MSJ’s Ehnow edged Merion Mercy’s Marianne Cheeley for the eighth spot right at the finish line. They shared a time of 20:59.

After Lemelin arrived in 21:22, Millevoi completed the scoring for the Mounties, as she came in 15th in 21:36.

The outcome of the AACA junior varsity race bodes well for the Mount’s future. Junior Emily Carr was the individual winner, and the Magic placed all of its other four scorers among the top eight to win by 36 points.