First-half goals carry PC field hockey past SCH

by Tom Utescher

Last Friday, the Penn Charter and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy field hockey teams began the second round of Inter-Ac league matches by facing their closest rivals – each other.

All the scoring came from PC sophomore Darcy Felter during the first half, as the visiting Quakers claimed a 2-0 victory to complete a season sweep of the SCH Blue Devils. PC, which had knocked off the Devils in late September, 3-0, left Chestnut Hill last week with a 2-4 mark in the league that strengthened its hold on fifth place in the Inter-Ac.

SCH had hoped for a victory that would allow it to climb into a tie for fifth with Charter, but the Devils instead slipped to 0-6. Both teams have fared better against non-league opponents this fall; the Quakers headed into the weekend with an overall record of 7-4, while SCH was 5-9.

Although seven schools compete in girls’ athletics in most Inter-Ac sports, the Baldwin School has not played a varsity field hockey schedule in the league for some time.

PC’s Felter, who had scored one of the goals in her team’s earlier win over SCH, continued to be a thorn in the Blue Devils’ side last Friday. She scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off of an assist from junior Kaylee Dyer, then she converted off of a feed from senior Brooke Baker for the insurance goal.

SCH hoped to cash in on a penalty corner at the end of the first period to head into halftime with a one-goal deficit, but the hosts were unable to get off a shot on the play.

Although the Blue Devils would not be able to finish on a scoring chance in the second half, they created a number of scoring opportunities to keep the home crowd engaged. Early in the period, though, the hosts had some trouble getting past solid wing defense played by Charter sophomore Grace Turner.

While the Quakers were relatively healthy overall for this late stage of the season, the Devils had to make due without injured junior Caroline Reitmeyer, in addition to already having to cope with the season-long absence of another talented 11th grader, Brooke Prochniak.

The Blue Devils got some good efforts bringing the ball through the midfield from junior Charlotte Stahlecker, sophomore Marissa Wolff and freshman Caroline Foley, but things just never came together in the circle for the home team.

PC actually threatened to increase its lead late in the match. A promising run by sophomore Amanda Ehrenhalt was stopped by SCH sophomore Bella Tulio, but the Quakers remained on the offensive and earned a series of penalty corners at the end. Shannon McNally, the Blue Devils’ senior goalie (eight saves), foiled several attempts, and on another play, Wolff cleared the ball off the SCH goal line.