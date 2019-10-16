Letters, Oct. 17: Lost cat

A lost cat recovered

One cannot help but notice the number of flyers alerting the public to lost/missing pets in our neighborhoods and parks. Also, Nextdoor, a neighborhood social media site, posts pleas for the public’s help in finding these animals. Unfortunately, too many are never found.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, a strikingly handsome young seal point Siamese cat named Itzy escaped from the Chestnut Hill Cat Clinic. Rose from the clinic immediately distributed flyers to near neighbors, set out a trap on their property and displayed a stunning laminated photo of Itzy at prominent places near the clinic.

It was important to begin an immediate physical search of adjacent areas. Knowing this, my husband Charlie and I felt an urgent need to get involved in the effort to find Itzy. Other neighbors joined in as well. Time was of the essence. We looked under porches, over walls, under and through fences, etc. We called and called his name.

Still missing on day three, Thursday, Charlie decided to set out our Havahart trap at the rear of an unoccupied residence next door to our home. On three consecutive nights, the bait had been taken without triggering the mechanism to trap the animal. We suspect that raccoons were helping themselves with their multitasking paws before making their getaway. Charlie left the trap without a re-bait until Sunday morning. Upon checking the trap that morning he found Itzy in the trap. A miracle. We were so relieved to have found him. I called Rose who came and took Itzy with her for a reunion with the loving “owner’’ who was heartbroken over the disappearance. Itzy now is back home and hasn’t left the “owner’s’’ side since.

Bridget Irons

Chestnut Hill