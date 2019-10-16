Crime Report: One aggravated assault and seven thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019. Please note that the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Oct. 7. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Hill top Road at approximately 6 p.m. A woman told police she found her car unlocked around 9:45 a.m. and $2 was missing. A man told police the following items were taken from inside his vehicle: $3 in cash and a Garmin GPS unit valued at $25. A second woman told police she discovered the contents of her glove box all over the passenger seat. Taken was one red iPod valued at $50. The woman stated the vehicle was unlocked.

Oct. 7. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Saint Martins Lane. The owner told police that an unknown male entered their vehicle on the driver’s side front door and went through the glove compartment and middle console. Items taken were black headphones (valued at $70) and $2 in cash.

Oct. 8. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Germantown Avenue and Northwestern Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 4:15 p.m. A woman told police that an unknown person entered her 2013 Green Toyota and took her brown purse containing $430 and various credit cards. There was no forced entry. The woman’s purse was left on the front passenger seat.

Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. The owner told police that an unknown person broke the front driver’s side window to remove listed items from the front passenger side floor. Removed items: tan purse ($50), Visa credit card and car keys.

Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle on the unit block on Valley Green Road. A woman told police that she left her vehicle parked at the listed location. When she returned the passenger side rear window was broken. Removed items: one red backpack valued at $60 and a wallet containing ID, debit and credit cards.

Oct. 11. Aggravated assault on the 7600 block of Stenton Ave. A woman told police she was assaulted by her estranged wife after telling her they were “not gonna get back together.” The woman told police the offender grabbed her by her wrist and began punching her in the face and head until she fell down. Then, she grabbed her and pushed her into the sofa. Then, the offender put her hand over her nose and mouth, stopping her breathing. The woman told police she was trying to scream when the offender grabbed a pillow and told her she was going to kill her. The woman told police she was trying to get her phone to call the police when the offender threw it into the other room. The victim had scratches and bruises on her face, neck, shoulder and arm.

Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green and Wolcott at approximately 6:30 p.m. A man told police that an unknown offender broke out the passenger side window of his vehicle. Taken was $1.50 in loose change. A second man told police that an unknown person broke out the driver’s side window of his vehicle. The man removed $2 in loose change.

Summary: Eight crimes for the week – One aggravated assault and seven thefts from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.