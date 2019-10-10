Herbert Haselden Hickmott, III passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Jackie) nee Jacks. Father of Herbert, IV (Stacey), Hillary (Charles) Baker; Grandfather of Herbert, V (Chris DiPasquale), and Laura. Herbie, as he was known to his family and friends, will be fondly remembered by many friends and relatives for his sense of humor, kindness to all, and his positive outlook on life. Herbie proudly served as secretary to a General in the US Army during WWII in the European Theater, where he was awarded a bronze star. He and two of his colleagues had a private audience with Pope Pius while serving in the war. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Herbie attended Temple University’s Tyler School of Art. He enjoyed traveling, collecting fine art, listening to many genres of music — especially jazz, keeping an impeccable wardrobe, storytelling, and savoring a good martini (with one olive.) He will be sadly missed. In his words: “I’ll never forget”. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Doylestown Health Foundation, Pine Run, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.